Anyone help out with band names?

Buchanie reader Roddy Allan is keen to see if any of our FB friends can help identify some band members.

In the LOOKING BACK section of The Buchanie on Tuesday, September 19, in the article entitled The Bloon Toon 'Kings of Swing' featuring The Ambassadors dance band, Tom Peters writes: “But what really settled the train of rhythm was one night I wandered into the Empress Ballroom (before it was burned down) at the top of Marischal Street to listen to the music, and was greatly taken watching Alan Winter and the band swinging in great style - was it the ‘Scallywags’ or ‘The Rhythm Boys’?

Right! Some day I’ll have my own dance band; but this was not to be until after the war.”

Roddy sent us in a photograph of ‘The Scallywags’ with Alan Winter, his uncle, standing at the back and his father, Walter Allan, on drums.

He says: "I wonder if any of your readers could name the other members of the band?"

Well...we're sure you can!