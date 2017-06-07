AFC win big at prestigious awards

The events & hospitality team behind Pittodrie Stadium have received a top industry award in recognition of their first-class customer service

Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events, which provides catering, hospitality and events management to the venue, picked up the Non-Matchday Mystery Shopper Award at the Stadium Events & Hospitality Awards 2017.

The honour recognises the efforts and dedication of the team to provide private and corporate events at the stadium. Sodexo beat off stiff competition, with Reading Football Club and Southampton Football Club taking Silver and Bronze awards in the same category.

Held annually, the Stadium Events & Hospitality Awards aim to recognise the UK’s best stadia venues and this year, more than 80 football and rugby stadia were nominated for awards across 11 categories.

Kenny Garden, general manager with Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events at Pittodrie Stadium, said: “To be up against such stiff competition from stadia across the UK, and see our teams’ commitment, dedication and hard work recognised nationally, is a huge honour.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Aberdeen Football Club and set ourselves high goals, always striving to deliver the best possible experience for our guests, whether they are with us for a meeting, conference, dinner or other event.”