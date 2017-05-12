A stall at the Scottish Week trade fair?

This picture of Newells promoting their goods could have been taken at a Peterhead Scottish Week trade fair.

The Skelton Street shop was a firm fixture of the Buchanhaven area for many, many years.

It looks as though this was taken at a very early trade fair - if indeed it was taken at that - but can you tell us a bit about the shop and what it stocked?

We remember the smell of the paraffin heater as you went inside to the Aladdin's cave of goodies beyond.

What are your memories of this wonderful shop?