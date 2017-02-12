5 ways for new mums to get fit in Scotland

As a new parent, exercise is often the furthest thing from your mind - but in order to match the energy levels of your little ones, finding time for fitness is key.

Nursery retailer PreciousLittleOne has been exploring ways new mums can stay fit in Scotland.

Look for cost-effective exercise options

An expensive gym membership will be the last thing you want to shell out on as a new parent, but there are plenty of exercise options that don’t cost a small fortune. Park Runs take place throughout Scotland and are completely free of charge. The events are open to everyone, held at various times in a number of locations, meaning you’re guaranteed to find a route close to home that fits with your schedule.

There are also classes throughout Scotland tailored to helping new mums bond with their babies and helping them achieve their pre-baby fitness levels in a healthy and sensible way - so it’s worth exploring your exercise options.

Get out and about

Thanks to its breathtaking natural beauty, Scotland is home to a vast array of outdoor spaces just waiting to be explored. From spending time in parks to uncovering coastal trails, you can make the most of your maternity leave by making your way around Scotland’s best walking routes.

This is a great way to get out and about in the open air and, because you can choose your pace and distance, it won’t even feel like exercise. There are various walking routes for people with babies scattered throughout the country, meaning you won’t have to look far to find a trail that’s perfect for you and your little one.

Make the most of multitasking

As a new mum, you’ll be no stranger to multitasking - especially if you’re not a first-time parent - and fitting in a workout around feeds can seem almost impossible. While keeping busy with small children will undoubtedly aid your fitness goals, there are other ways to keep both eyes on your little ones and ensure you’re getting plenty of exercise.

From squats with your baby attached to a front-carrier to walking lunges to help soothe them before nap time, look for ways to introduce exercises to your routine and your body will soon be thanking you for the extra effort.

Once you’re back to work, it can be difficult to find the time to juggle your new parenting responsibilities along with your career - let alone fitting in time for exercise.

Try making small but significant changes to your daily routine that will allow you to get fitter without having to set aside chunks of time you don’t have.

Whether it’s cycling to work or taking a walk during your lunch break, these minor changes will bring you one step closer to achieving your fitness goals.

Find time for you

Whether it’s your first baby or your third, time is something which is likely to be in short supply once your little one arrives - and finding even an hour in the day to squeeze in some exercise will be a challenge.

However, for the sake of both your physical and mental health, it’s crucial that you take some time out for yourself.

While there is plenty of support available to new parents, finding time each day to do something you enjoy will give you a much-needed time-out - and some gyms will even offer free training plans tailored to you.

This will not only allow you to meet people outside of parent-baby classes, but will also give you an opportunity to seek advice from trained professionals on how to incorporate exercise into your everyday lifestyle after having a baby.

Meet up with friends

Between irregular sleeping patterns, endless washing loads and demanding newborns, it can be difficult to find time to socialise as a new mum - but there are plenty of ways to combine some easy exercises with seeing friends and family.

Whether it’s organising group buggy walks with other parents or hitting the shops and talking as you walk, the more time you can set aside for meeting up with other people, the better.

