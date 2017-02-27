12 ways to have pancakes this Shrove Tuesday

Get the lemons, sugar and chocolate sauce in - because pancake day is almost here!

For foodies, it’s undoubtedly one of the best days of the year for a decadent treat - and whether you like them sweet or savoury, we have plenty ideas for you.

This year’s Pancake Day will be celebrated on February 28 – tomorrow! – so make sure you’re ready for action with all of your ingredients, and a spatula at the ready.

Lemon and sugar: A classic combination. Who can fault it?

Chocolate sauce: The perfect choice for a chocoholic - and don’t be skimpy with the portions!

Pizza pancakes: A lighter base, but still packed full of flavour.

Blueberry: Fluff them up with self-raising flour and drown them in syrup.

Red berries and whipped cream: Great for breakfast - or pudding!

Maple syrup and crispy bacon: Get the best of sweet and savoury with this American favourite.

Cinnamon sugar and golden syrup: A sugar overload, maybe. But a good choice? Definitely.

Ham and melted cheese: No sweet tooth? No problem! Make a meal of it with smoked ham and your favourite melty cheese.

Hoisin duck pancakes: Dine out for Shrove Tuesday with this oriental classic.

Crunchy peanut butter and raspberry jam: Pack it full of fillings, fold it over and enjoy!

Chocolate orange: A favourite at Christmas in your stocking - but a great flavour too! Squeeze in some fresh orange juice and you could even top it with chocolate segments.

Cream cheese and red onion: A proper adult pancake. Enjoy!